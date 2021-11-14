UH women’s volleyball swiftly sweeps UC San Diego

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swiftly swept UC San Diego 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 on Sunday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine won both of their games this weekend improve to 18-6 overall and 15-1 in Big West Conference play, while UCSD drops to 9-18 and 6-10 in conference.

Amber Igiede led the way for UH with a double-double of 13 kills and 10 blocks.

For the Tritons, Ava McInnes had a team-high 13 kills.

Next up for Hawaii is a match at Cal State Bakersfield on Friday. First serve is set for 3 p.m. HST.