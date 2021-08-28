UH women’s volleyball swept by Marquette

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was swept by Marquette 26-24, 27-25, 25-21 on Saturday night in Day 2 of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Marquette improves to 2-0 for the 2021 season and clinched the tournament title with the win over the Wahine (1-1), who were coming off their first match in almost two years on Friday night.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Marquette edged UH in the first set 26-24 after five different players tallied three kills each.

The Golden Eagles took a quick 5-1 lead in the second set. Hawaii led as late as 22-21 but couldn’t close out the set.

MU raced to a 6-0 to start the third and led 14-5 before another Hawaii timeout. The ‘Bows strung some points together, but not enough to extend the set.

Taylor Wolf had a triple-double for Marquette with 11 kills and a game-high 23 assists and game-high 12 digs.

Brooke Van Sickle had a game-high 14 kills for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine have a quick turnaround and will close the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 5 p.m. match against Texas A&M (1-1) on Sunday. The winner will claim second place in the tournament.