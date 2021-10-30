UH women’s volleyball sweeps UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out its homestand with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 sweep over UC Riverside at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

Hawaii improves to 14-6 overall and 11-1 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside drops to 1-11 in conference play and 5-17 overall.

After leading the team to a sweep over UC Davis on Friday night, Brooke Van Sickle had another standout performance with 14 kills, nine digs and just one error. Setter Kate Lang also added a double-double of 10 digs and a game-high 37 assists.

Isabella Scarlett and Deja Bickers each had a team-high eight kills for the Highlanders.

The Rainbow Wahine will head back out to Southern California for a pair of road contests, beginning with a match at Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.