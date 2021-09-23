UH women’s volleyball sweeps UC Riverside to begin Big West play

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opened Big West Conference play with a resounding 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 sweep at UC Riverside on Thursday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine, who won the conference the last time there was a full season in 2019, improved to 4-5 overall for the 2021 season and start play in the BW at 1-0.

Middle blocker Amber Igiede led the Hawaii attack with a game-high 13 kills on 21 swings. Meanwhile, freshman Kate Lang took over setter duties over Mylana Byrd and dished out a match-high 36 assists and a team-high nine digs.

For the Highlanders (4-7, 0-1 Big West), Deja Bickers had a team-high 12 kills.

Thursday’s match was the first for Hawaii since a four-set loss to USC on Sept. 11. The ‘Bows will stay in California and close out their road trip with a match on Saturday at UC Davis. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HST.