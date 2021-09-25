UH women’s volleyball sweeps UC Davis to close out opening Big West road trip

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC Davis 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 on Saturday evening to close out its first Big West Conference series of the 2021 season.

Hawaii is now 5-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play after the weekend’s action, while UC Davis dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-1 in conference.

After sweeping UC Riverside on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine carried that momentum over to breeze past the Aggies. Brooke Van Sickle led the way with a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs, which were both game-highs for Hawaii.

Additionally, Amber Igiede added 11 kills and four blocks, which was tied for a team-high along with Van Sickle and Skyler Williams. Kate Lang facilitated the offense with a game-high 38 assists.

After completing its first conference road trip of the season, the Rainbow Wahine return home and will face Long Beach State on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m.