UH women’s volleyball sweeps UC Davis in first home match in front of fans since 2019

In its first match in front of home fans since Dec. 7, 2019, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC Davis 25-19, 25-7, 25-22 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 13-6 overall and 10-1 in Big West Conference play, while UC Davis drops to 8-15 overall and 4-8 in conference competition.

As she has all season, Brooke Van Sickle led the way for Hawaii with a game-high 12 kills and nine digs. Meanwhile, setter Kate Lang had 35 assists and 16 digs, which were both tops among all players, for a double-double.

For the Aggies, Olivia Utterback had a team-high 11 kills.

Under previous local guidelines, Friday marked the first time fans could attend games at the Stan, with 500 out of a possible 10,300 fans scattered across the arena seating. But starting next Wednesday, there will be no restricted seats at any UH home contest. However, fans are still required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks during games.