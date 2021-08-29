UH women’s volleyball sweeps Texas A&M to finish second in Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Texas A&M 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 to claim second place in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

A night after being swept by Marquette, the Rainbow Wahine (2-1) recovered nicely in taking three straight sets off the Aggies (1-2)

Brooke Van Sickle had a game-high 17 kills for the Wahine. Additionally, in her first career start, freshman Mia Johnson registered 14 kills and four digs. After playing in just one set on Saturday, starting setter Mylana Byrd got the start and delivered with a match-high 34 assists.

For Texas A&M, Morgan Christon had a team-high 16 kills and five digs.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a trip to Utah for the Utah Classic, where they will face Utah Valley, San Diego and Utah in successive days from Thursday to Saturday.