The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept Cal State Fullerton 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 11-5 overall and 4-1 in Big West Conference play, while Cal State Fullerton drops to 1-14, including 0-6 in conference matches.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Rainbow Wahine cruised to victory, playing a total of 14 players, with Kennedi Evans and Caylen Alexander with seven kills each.

For Cal State Fullerton, Kamehameha alumna Nadia Koanui had a match-high 13 digs.

Hawaii returns to the court on Saturday for a 7 p.m. match against UC Irvine.