UH women’s volleyball standout Amber Igeide named Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball middle blocker Amber Igiede was named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

In wins over Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, Igiede had six kills in each match, which was a game-high for each match.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

At 13-1 in Big West Conference play and 16-6 overall, the Rainbow Wahine are in sole possession of first place in the conference, but UC Santa Barbara is not far behind with a 12-2 conference record with six conference games remaining for each team.

Hawaii returns home for a pair of matches this weekend at SImpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, starting with UC Irvine on Friday at 7 p.m.

UH closes out its regular season on Nov. 27 against USCB in a game that could decide the conference champion and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.