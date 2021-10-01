UH women’s volleyball remains undefeated in conference play with sweep over Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team remained undefeated in Big West Conference play with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 sweep over Long Beach State on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Beach jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the first set and had the Rainbow Wahine at match point with a 24-23 advantage, but the Rainbow Wahine took three straight points after that to steal the set despite hitting .194 as a team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii breezed through the second and third sets after the close call in the first.

Brooke Van Sickle led Hawaii’s attack with a team-high 15 kills, while Kate Lang had a double-double of 37 kills and 11 digs, which were both game-highs.

For The Beach, Erykah Lovett had 15 kills while Kashuana Williams added 14 kills but had 12 errors.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 6-5 overall and 3-0 in Big West play, while Long Beach State drops to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in Big West games.

The Rainbow Wahine will close out their two-game homestand with a 5 p.m. match against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.