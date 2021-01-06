UH women’s volleyball ranked No. 23 in AVCA spring preseason poll

Despite women’s volleyball being one of the sports canceled by the Big West for the 2020-2021 academic year, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was still recognized nationally when the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I spring preseason poll was released on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Wahine were ranked No. 23 in the nation, the only team in the Big West to earn a ranking. Defending national champion Wisconsin was ranked No. 1.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

On Dec. 10, the Big West announced that it would cancel its fall sports lineup, which ended the women’s volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons for UH.