UH women’s volleyball ranked No. 23 in AVCA spring preseason poll

Despite women’s volleyball being one of the sports canceled by the Big West for the 2020-2021 academic year, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team was still recognized nationally when the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I spring preseason poll was released on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Wahine were ranked No. 23 in the nation, the only team in the Big West to earn a ranking. Defending national champion Wisconsin was ranked No. 1.

On Dec. 10, the Big West announced that it would cancel its fall sports lineup, which ended the women’s volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons for UH.

