UH women’s volleyball rallies past UC San Diego to improve to 5-0 in Big West Conference games

Behind a career performance form Riley Wagoner, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team bested UC San Diego 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-20 on Friday night.

Wagoner had a career-high 20 kill and 15 digs for a double-double. Her previous career high in digs was 12. Also for UH, Brooke Van Sickle had a double-double of her own with 19 kills and 16 digs while Kate Lang added a career-high 58 assists.

For UC San Diego, Kailua native and ‘Iolani alum Naya Dong had 17 digs.

Hawaii improves to 8-5 overall and 5-0 in Big West Conference play, while UCSD drops to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in conference games.

UH closes out its road trip with a match at UC Irvine on Saturday, which begins at 2 p.m. HST.