UH women’s volleyball puts away Long Beach State in four sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed out its road trip with a 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19 victory at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 16-6 overall and 13-1 in Big West Conference play, while Long Beach State drops to 10-15 overall and 4-10 in Big West games.

Like its Friday night game against Cal State Fullerton, Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle and Kate Lang each had double-doubles against The Beach. Van Sickle had 12 kills and a team-high 17 digs, while Lang had 10 digs and a game-high 41 assists. Riley Wagoner had a game-high 17 kills for the ‘Bows.

For Long Beach State, Kashauna Williams had a team-high 14 kills.

The Rainbow Wahine will return home for a pair of home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, starting with UC Irvine on Friday at 7 p.m.