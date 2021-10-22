UH women’s volleyball has winning streak snapped by UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team lost its first Big West Conference game of the season after being swept 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 at UC Santa Barbara on Friday.

Hawaii drops to 11-6 overall and 8-1 in Big West Conference play, putting an end to an 8-0 run to start conference play. Meanwhile the Gauchos improved to 12-9 and 8-1 in Big West play, putting themselves in a tie with the Rainbow Wahine at the top of the conference standings.

Three players had at least 10 kills for UCSB, including Ennis Rowan, who had 11.

For Hawaii, Brooke Van Sickle had a team-high 11 kills and was one dig away from a double-doubl.e

The Rainbow Wahine have a quick turnaround and will face off at Cal State Northridge on Saturday. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HST.