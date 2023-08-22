For two years, Tali Hakas put her volleyball career aside.

The Kfar Saba, Israel native had a military obligation and served for two years in the Israeli Army, reaching sergeant status by the end of her tenure.

Hakas left the Army in order to enroll at the University of Hawaii, where she’s a freshman outside hitter for the Rainbow Wahine.

“Being in the Army, it’s really shocking at the beginning. It’s like a new system that there, you are not you, you’re just part of a bigger thing,” she said. “And actually it gave me perspective of life, just to be more patient and learn how to value people in their work for the country. I think it’s something that it’s bigger than just me and my purpose to serve the people around me.”

Hakas was a volleyball standout in her home country, winning two national titles during her high school years. After being drawn to Hawaii during the recruiting process, her college career begins on Friday at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, where the ‘Bows open their season against Northwestern at 7 p.m.

“I think playing for the people here, it’s something that I’m looking forward to and it’s, again, something bigger than me,” Hakas said. “I know the coaches here are going to push me and get my best. I want to keep getting better and better as a person and as a player. I like the way they play.

“I like the chemistry. They’re using the team and the practices. They really make us make everything 100%.”