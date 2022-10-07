The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team made quick work of UC Irvine on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, sweeping the Anteaters 25-17, 25-19, 25-13.

Hawaii improves to 8-5 overall and 5-0 in Big West play and are the final unbeaten team in conference play in the early going.

Three players reached the double-digit mark in kills for the Rainbow Wahine, including star player Amber Igiede, who had a match-high 16. Meanwhile, setter Kate Lang distributed a match-high 42 assists.

For UCI, which dropped to 10-6 overall and 3-3 in conference matches, Onye Ofoegbu had a team-high 11 kills.

Hawaii closes its brief homestand with a 7 p.m. match against UC San Diego on Saturday night.