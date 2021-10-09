UH women’s volleyball extends winning streak with victory at UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to six with a 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii is now 9-5 overall and 6-0 in Big West Conference games, while UC Irvine is 11-5 overall and 4-2 in conference.

After besting UC San Diego on Friday afternoon, the Rainbow Wahine had a quick turnaround and dropped the first set against the Anteaters before taking the next three.

Riley Wagoner had a game-high 16 kills, while Brooke Van Sickle added a double-double of 14 kills and a game-high 15 digs. Meanwhile, Braelyn Akana had a career-high 11 kills for the ‘Bows.

Joy Umeh had 15 kills to lead UC Irvine.

The Rainbow Wahine will return to Oahu for a pair of matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, beginning with Cal Poly on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.