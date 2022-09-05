University of Hawaii women’s volleyball standouts Amber Igeide and Caylen Alexander earned weekly awards from the Big West Conference on Monday.

Igiede was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Alexander earned Freshman of the Week.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Igiede had 47 kills over the course of three matches last weekend with 23 blocks, including 11 against then-No. 23 UCLA.

Alexander, a true freshman from Alpharetta, Ga., has emerged as one of UH’s top players despite her youth. Last weekend, she totaled 31 kills, 18 digs, three blocks and two service aces.

The Rainbow Wahine have a pair of matches against USC this week, starting on Friday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.