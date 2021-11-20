UH women’s volleyball closes in on Big West title with sweep over Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed in on its second consecutive Big West Conference title with a 25-22, 22-18, 22-20 sweep over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

In improving to 20-6 overall and 17-1 in conference play, the Rainbow Wahine are just one win or Santa Barbara loss away from clinching their second consecutive conference title.

Riley Wagoner led the ‘Bows with a game-high 12 kills, while Tommi Stockham had nine kills and four digs to lead the Mustangs (14-15, 11-7 Big West Conference).

A conference title would also mean a 28th consecutive NCAA tournament for the ‘Bows in which the program was eligible. The NCAA held a women’s volleyball tournament in the spring, but the Big West did not hold a season.

The ‘Bows will now return home for a pair of home matches, starting with Cal State Northridge on Friday at SImpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m.