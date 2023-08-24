The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team opens up its 2023 season with a daunting slate at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii opens its 2023 season on Friday against Northwestern at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine will take on No. 13 San Diego, also at 7 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the ‘Bows close out their weekend against No. 9 Oregon at 5 p.m.

A winning record in the tournament would almost assure Hawaii a Top 25 ranking the following week.