UH women’s VB sweeps UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team beat UC Riverside in straight sets on Friday night to improve to 15-3 and 5-2 in conference play.

The Wahine hit efficiently after a poor first set – totally a .242 hitting percentage for the whole match.

UH was led by freshman middle hitter Amber Igiede who tallied 11 kills with a .714 hitting percentage, that’s just one error. She also was in on three blocks.

Senior hitter Makenna Ross had 10 kills, as did freshman Hanna Hellvig.

Junior defensive specialist Kyra Hanawahine gave the Wahine a boost, registering three service aces.

Norense Iosia had another double-double with 19 digs and 17 assists.

Hawaii was playing with junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle, who did not travel for last week’s road trip because of a leg injury. She was available to play and was practicing during the week.

Hawaii plays UC Irvine on Sunday at 2:00pm.