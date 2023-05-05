An historic season for the University of Hawaii women’s tennis team came to an end on Friday as the Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 13 Oklahoma in Norman.

The Sooners advance in the tournament after blanking the ‘Bows 4-0.

Hawaii ends its season at 14-8 but along the way became the first team in program history to win the Big West Conference regular season and tournament in the same year.

Friday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):