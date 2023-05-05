An historic season for the University of Hawaii women’s tennis team came to an end on Friday as the Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 13 Oklahoma in Norman.
The Sooners advance in the tournament after blanking the ‘Bows 4-0.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Hawaii ends its season at 14-8 but along the way became the first team in program history to win the Big West Conference regular season and tournament in the same year.
Friday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):
Singles competition
1. #50 Layne Sleeth (OU) def. Ana Vilcek (UH) 5-1, retired
2. #78 Dana Guzman (OU) vs. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 6-1, 3-2, unfinished
3. #110 Carmen Corley (OU) vs. Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-3, 3-1, unfinished
4. Alexandra Pisareva (OU) def. Rita Pinto (UH) 6-0, 6-1
5. Julia Garcia Ruiz (OU) def. Madison Kim (UH) 6-0, 6-0
6. Emma Staker (OU) vs. Anna Kern (UH) 6-4, 3-1, unfinished
Doubles competition
1. #5 Carmen Corley/Ivana Corley (OU) def. Nikola Homolkova/Ana Vilcek (UH) 6-1
2. #63 Alexandra Pisareva/Layne Sleeth (OU) vs. Satsuki Takamura/Madison Kim (UH) 5-1, unfinished
3. Julia Garcia Ruiz/Dana Guzman (OU) def. Anna Kern/Alexis Merrill (UH) 6-1