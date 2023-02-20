The University of Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title on Saturday.

It was the sixth conference victory in seven years for the Rainbow Wahine and ninth overall. T

The women’s team finished with an overall score of 773.5, while UC San Diego finished in second with a point total of 604.

Meanwhile, the UH’s mens team finished third with a total of 569.5 as BYU’s mens team won with a score of 830.

Next up for the UH swim and dive team is the Georgia Bulldog Last Chance Meet on Feb. 25 in Athens, Ga.