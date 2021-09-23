UH women’s soccer loses Big West opener to CSUN

The University of Hawaii soccer team was edged 3-2 by Cal State Northridge at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday night.

In what was the Big West Conference opener for both teams, Hawaii fell to 0-5-1 overall while CSUN improved to 2-9.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Cindy Arteaga, Gabriela Robles and Brooke Mobeck scored for the Matadors.

Kelci Sumida scored the first and last goal of the match, producing all of UH’s offensive output.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match at Long Beach State on Sunday, which begins at 3 p.m. HST.