UH women’s soccer falls to UC Irvine in first game in front of home fans since 2019

In its first match in front of home fans since Oct. 27, 2019, the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell 4-1 to UC Irvine on Thursday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 0-9-3 overall and 0-5-2 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine improves to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in conference.

Scarlett Camberos had a hat trick to lead UC Irvine’s scoring efforts, while Desiree Mendoza added another goal for the Anteaters. For Hawaii, Nicole Ando scored the team’s lone goal in the 68th minute.

For the ‘Bows, the loss also knocks them out of postseason contention as the team will not have the requisite points to qualify for the four-team conference tournament.

A total of up to 1,000 masked fans vaccinated against COVID-19 were allowed to attend after local restrictions were loosened. It marked the first time in the 2021-2022 academic year that fans were permitted to attend a UH sporting event.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road match at UC Davis on Oct. 21, which begins at 1 p.m. HST.