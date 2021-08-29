UH women’s soccer falls to South Dakota State 1-0

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to South Dakota State on Sunday.

Maui native and King Kekaulike alumna Teani Arakawa scored the decisive goal for the Jackrabbits in the 47th minute.

The Rainbow Wahine took four shots, with three of them being on goal, but could not get on the board.

After their season-opening draw on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine are 0-1-1 to begin the 2021 season.

UH will head to the Palouse for a trio of road matches, starting with a match at Gonzaga on Thursday, which kicks off at 4 p.m. HST.