UH women’s soccer falls in overtime at Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell 1-0 in overtime to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine drop to 0-8-3 overall and 0-4-2 overall in Big West Conference games, while the Titans improve to 6-9 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

After the teams battled to a scoreless draw in regulation, CSUF’s Karla Rodriguez scored the golden goal four minutes into the extra period.

Goalkeeper Lauren Marquez had two saves for UH, while Kelci Sumida had all three shots on goal for the team.

The ‘Bows will return home for a match against UC Irvine at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be the first college game in Hawaii in the 2021-2022 sports season where fans are allowed to attend under new local guidelines, where up to 1,000 fans are allowed to attend. Fans were previously allowed to attend the University of Hawaii baseball team’s final home series in May. However, fans have not been allowed at UH games in the fall thus far.