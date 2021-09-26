UH women’s soccer falls at Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell 3-1 at Long Beach State on Sunday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 0-6-1 for the 2021 season and 0-2 in Big West Conference play after dropping their opener to Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

Long Beach State improved to 5-4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big West play.

Lena Silano, Kayla Cannon and Alyssa Reyes each scored for The Beach, which led 3-0 until the closing moments. Trini Quiroz got UH on the board with a goal in the 89th minute, but by then the match had been well in hand for LBSU.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home contest against Cal Poly on Thursday at 7 p.m. Although no fans will be allowed at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, the game will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.