UH women’s soccer falls at Long Beach State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell 3-1 at Long Beach State on Sunday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 0-6-1 for the 2021 season and 0-2 in Big West Conference play after dropping their opener to Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Long Beach State improved to 5-4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big West play.

Lena Silano, Kayla Cannon and Alyssa Reyes each scored for The Beach, which led 3-0 until the closing moments. Trini Quiroz got UH on the board with a goal in the 89th minute, but by then the match had been well in hand for LBSU.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home contest against Cal Poly on Thursday at 7 p.m. Although no fans will be allowed at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, the game will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories