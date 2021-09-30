UH women’s soccer edged by Cal Poly, 2-1

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team was edged by Cal Poly 2-1 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii drops to 0-7-1 overall and 0-3 in Big West play, while Cal Poly improved to 7-5 overall and 3-0 in conference.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After falling to Long Beach State on Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine jumped ahead on Kelci Sumida’s goal in the second minute of the match, though that was all the scoring UH would end up doing.

Cal Poly took the lead after Camille Lafaix’s equalizer in the 19th minute and Nikki Trucco’s goal in the 23rd minute to give the Mustangs a 2-1 advantage.

Next up for UH is a 5 p.m. game against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.