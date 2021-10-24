UH women’s soccer earns second consecutive win with dominating 4-0 victory over CSUB

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team earned its second consecutive victory with a dominating 4-0 win at Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.

Eliza Ammendolia and Maki Kono each scored two goals for the Rainbow Wahine, while starting goalkeeper Lauren Marquez played 71 minutes and made two saves to preserve the clean sheet for UH.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improves to 2-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Big West Conference games, while the Roadrunners drop to CSUB 1-14-2 overall and 0-7-1 in conference play.

After snapping a season-long losing streak on Thursday at UC Davis, the Rainbow Wahine seem to have found their groove.

The ‘Bows conclude their season with a match against UC San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The game against the Tritons will serve as senior night and honor Kono, the team’s lone senior.