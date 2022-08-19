The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team lost its season opener 3-1 to Grand Canyon on Friday.

The match between the Antelopes and Rainbow Wahine, which began on Thursday, was delayed due to lightning and resumed on Friday morning.

Gianna Gourley scored twice for GCU, while Krista Peterson scored Hawaii’s lone goal.

GCU led 1-0 when play was delayed on Thursday on Bekah Valdez’s goal.

Hawaii will remain in Arizona and faces Arizona State on Sunday at 4 p.m. HST.