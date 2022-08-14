The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 road tie against Northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii scored first in the 37th minute on a goal by Kelci Sumida.

NAU’s Taylor Gomez scored the equalizer just three minutes later.

After a scoreless second half, the Lumberjacks and Rainbow Wahine finished in a tie. Because the game was an exhibition, the result will not count towards the season record of either team.

The ‘Bows will stay in Arizona and will open against Grand Canyon at 4 p.m. HST on Thursday.