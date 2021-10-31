UH women’s soccer closes 2021 season after senior day match against UC San Diego gets canceled

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team had its season finale against UC San Diego at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium canceled due to COVID-19 within the UCSD team on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine, who entered Sunday’s contest on a two-match winning streak, end their season at 2-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Big West play. UCSD’s season ends at 5-10-2 overall and 3-5-1 in conference.

Sunday’s marked the end of the season for the Rainbow Wahine, who did not qualify for the four-team Big West Tournament.

Despite Sunday’s cancellation the team still held its senior day festivities and honored departing seniors Maki Kono, McKenzie Moore, Morgan Meza, Natalie Daub and Kayla Ryan.

Although it was UCSD who could not participate due to COVID-19, the game will not count as a forfeit against the Tritons.