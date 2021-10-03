UH women’s soccer battles to scoreless overtime draw with UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 overtime draw against UC Santa Barbara at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine are now 0-7-2 overall in the 2021 season and 0-3-1 in Big West Conference play.

UC Santa Barbara is now 4-7-2 overall and 2-1-1 in Big West games.

After the two teams went to overtime after going scoreless in regulation, neither side could score the deciding goal in the extra period. For Hawaii, Lauren Marquez had two goals to preserve the shutout. Offensively, UH had six shots on goal but couldn’t capitalize.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match at UC Riverside on Thursday, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. HST.