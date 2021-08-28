UH women’s soccer battles to draw with North Texas in season opener

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie with North Texas in its season opener at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Friday night.

Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Lauren Marquez recorded seven saves to hold the Mean Green scoreless. It was the first official Division I soccer game for Marquez, who has been on the Wahine roster since 2018 but did not previously appear in any official contests.

UH took three shots against UNT but none were on target.

The Rainbow Wahine close out the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff with a match against South Dakota State on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Due to recent guidelines laid out by the City and County of Honolulu, fans will not be allowed to attend Sunday’s game at Waipio.