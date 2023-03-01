The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will close out the 2022-23 regular season schedule this week against CSUN on Thursday at 7 p.m. HT, followed by UC Santa Barbra on Saturday for “Senior Night” at 7 p.m. HT inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GM 28 & 29 | HAWAI’I (13-14, 11-7) VS. CSUN (7-22, 6-13) | HAWAI’I (13-14, 11-7) VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (19-9, 12-6) Date | Time Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, 7:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, March 4th, 2023. 7:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu- SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sherrif Center Television Spectrum Sports Live Stream Thursday | Saturday Radio Thursday | Saturday Tickets Thursday | Saturday Live Stats Thursday | Saturday Game Notes Hawai’i | CSUN | UC Santa Barbara Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook Promotions Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Thursday’s “Play4Kay/Pink Night” game and will distribute 75 pink bags and provide health screenings prior to the game at Gate A, and award a massage certificate and tickets to the Honolulu Zoo during intermission. Fans are encouraged to wear pink apparel. The University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union (UHFCU) is the sponsor of Saturday’s “Show UHM Your Aloha” Senior Night game and will distribute color-changing cups (white cups turn to green with liquid inside) and award great prizes throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite aloha apparel and bring ti leaves to the senior night festivities. UHFCU will host the traditional “Senior Night” ceremony following the game.



Adult tickets are $7, Seniors (ages 65+) are $5, and youth (ages 4 – high school) are free.

NEWS & NOTES

The Rainbow Wahine enter the week at No. 4 in the conference standings with a .611 win percentage in Big West play. The ‘Bows could finish as high as No. 3 in the standings or as low as No. 6, depending on how the week goes.

UH is coming off a rollercoaster week where they came from behind on the road to beat UC Riverside 60-49 to get back to .500 on the season at 13-13, to fall for the second time this season to UC Irvine in overtime as the Anteaters hit a layup on an inbounds play with one second to go in overtime.

Sophomore guard Meilani McBee caught fire against the Anteaters on Saturday, scoring a career-high 23 points, 13 of those points coming in the fourth quarter and hitting five three-pointers. McBee is currently No. 9 in the Big West this year for made threes at 40.

UH has won four straight over CSUN, including a 16-point victory earlier this season on Jan. 16. UCSB upended UH earlier this season on Jan. 28 with a second-half comeback after the 'Bows led by as much as 20 in the third quarter. The two teams tangled on the last game of the regular season a year ago when UH beat the Gauchos to claim the conference regular season title at home.

Sophomore guard Daejah Phillips is second on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game and second in assists at 68 (2.7 per game). Her last three games have featured her coming off the bench, scoring 10 or more points while averaging five rebounds and two assists.