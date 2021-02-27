UH women’s hoops edges LBSU on second straight day to complete sweep

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team edged Long Beach State 76-73 on Saturday afternoon to complete a two-day sweep.

For the second straight night, Amy Atwell was the leading scorer for the Rainbow Wahine and made clutch baskets down the stretch. In scoring 23 points, Atwell drained four 3-pointers for the second night in a row.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 7-6 overall and 6-5 in Big West Conference play. The Beach drops to 11-7 overall and 10-6 in Big West play after having its losing streak extended to six.

The ‘Bows will return to Oahu for their final two home games of the year against UC Davis, which takes place on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Friday’s game, which tips off at 7 p.m., will be the first home game for the Wahine since Jan. 23.