UH women’s basketball wins series opener at UC Santa Barbara

Behind Kasey Neubert’s double-double, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team won its series opener 72-62 at UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening.

Neubert had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine, which were both game highs. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in Big West Conference play.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Gauchos dropped to 2-12 overall and 2-8 in Big West play. Taylor Mole had a double-double of her own for UCSB with 14 points and 10 boards, which were both game highs.

Daejah Phillips matched Neubert’s 19 points for the ‘Bows, while freshman point guard Kelsie Imai added four points and dished out 10 assists.

The Rainbow Wahine and Gauchos will meet again at the USCB Thunderdome on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. HST. The game will also be streamed on ESPN3.