UH women’s basketball standout Amy Atwell named Big West Player of the Week

After leading the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to victory on Saturday, senior forward Amy Atwell was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

In their first game in nearly three weeks, the Rainbow Wahine prevailed 54-52 over Cal State Fullerton behind Atwell’s game-winning layup with 5.3 seconds remaining.

Against the Titans, Atwell had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Atwell is 13 3-pointers away from tying Megan Tinnin’s program record of 167 career 3-pointers. She is also 74 points away from being the 23rd member of the Rainbow Wahine’s 1,000 career point club.

The Rainbow Wahine will hit the road this week for a pair of road games, starting with UC San Diego on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.