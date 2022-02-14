UH women’s basketball standout Amy Atwell breaks program record with fourth Big West Conference Player of the Week honor

Amy Atwell was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week on Monday, an honor that made history for the University of Hawaii women’s basketball program.

Atwell’s Player of the Week honor was the fourth time she’s won the award this season, setting a program record. No other player had done that for the Rainbow Wahine before, regardless of conference.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In a pair of road wins over Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State last weekend, Atwell led the ‘Bows in scoring for both games, racking up a total of 43 points and 17 rebounds. On Saturday, Atwell had her fourth double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds, as well as a 3-pointer that broke a 64-64 tie that propelled the Rainbow Wahine to victory over LBSU.

Saturday’s win over The Beach also lifted the ‘Bows to 12-8 overall and 8-2 in Big West Conference play and a spot all alone atop the conference standings.

Atwell has started all 20 games for the Rainbow Wahine during the 2021-2022 season, averaging 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game at an efficient 82.8 percent clip from the free throw line and 36.3 percent from 3-point land.

The Rainbow Wahine host a pair of games this week, starting with UC San Diego at 7 p.m. on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.