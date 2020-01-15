UH women’s basketball set to host UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton

Big West Conference action makes its debut at the Stan Sheriff Center for 2020 as the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will host UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton.



Game 14:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (6-9, 0-2) vs. UC Riverside (5-10, 1-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 5:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Honolulu, O’ahu- Stan Sheriff Center

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports

VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.Tv

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio 1500 am

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com



Game 15:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (6-9, 0-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-5, 2-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 5:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Honolulu, O’ahu- Stan Sheriff Center

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports

VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.Tv

RADIO: ESPN Honolulu

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

Game Notes-



• The beginning of league play wasn’t friendly to UH, as the Rainbow Wahine dropped its first two games of the schedule to CSUN and UC Davis on the road.



• Senior guard Julissa Tago turned in her best performance of the season in the loss to the Aggies on Jan. 11. Tago scored a season-high 25 points, hitting 9-of-20 from the floor, and registered a career-high six three-pointers in the game.



• Sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph is picking up where she left off a season ago against Big West opponents. In 2019 Joseph’s best performances were against conference teams scoring 15 points against Long Beach State and 14 points versus UC Riverside. In the opening two games, Joseph has accounted for back-to-back double-digit games, scoring a combined 33 points against the Matadors and Aggies.



• UH holds an impressive record against both the Highlanders and the Titans. UH has the advantage on UCR at 11-6, while standing on top of CSF at 23-17.



• While an 0-2 start isn’t ideal for UH, it’s not uncommon under head coach Laura Beeman. The 2017 conference season saw UH start 0-2 and end 7-9, while 2015 saw the ‘Bows run off 14 in a row to an eventual regular-season championship.



IN SEARCH OF HIGH PERCENTAGE BUCKETS

So far, in the 2019-2020 season, there is a common thread for UH in terms of shooting equaling wins. As a team, the ‘Bows are shooting 38 percent on the season, but when UH hits over 40 percent of their shots, their record stands at 5-1. But, when UH is not hitting and is under 40 percent, the record drops to 1-8. In the same breath, when the ‘Bows shot better than their opponents, they’re 6-2.