UH women’s basketball routed in conference road opener at UC San Diego

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell on the to UC San Diego 82-58 on Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine fall to 4-7 overall and 1-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Tritons improved to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in conference games.

Three players scored in double figures for UCSD, led by Sydney Brown’s game-high 25 points and five 3-pointers.

Amy Atwell led the way for Hawaii with a team-high 16 points.

The Rainbow Wahine close out their road trip with a game at UC Irvine on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. HST.