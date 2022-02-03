UH women’s basketball rallies past UC Davis

An inspired run that started near the end of the third quarter propelled the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 57-50 win over UC Davis on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After trailing 40-27 in the third quarter, the Rainbow Wahine went on a 23-3 run to seize control of the game and improved to 9-8 overall and 5-2 in Big West Conference play. It is the first time all season that the ‘Bows are above .500.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UC Davis, the defending Big West champion, fell to 9-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Olivia Davies had a game-high 17 points for Hawaii, going 10-for-13 from the free throw line.

For the Aggies, Evanne Turner had a team-high 16 points.

The win also served as UH head coach Laura Beeman’s 150th career win.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a home game against UC Riverside, which tips off at 6 p.m. on Saturday.