With almost the entirety of its core back from a 2021-2022 team that won the Big West Conference and went to the NCAA Tournament, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team appears primed for another special season in 2022-2023.

The Rainbow Wahine will face a tall task in replacing Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell, but have brought multiple reinforcements in Virginia transfer Meg Jefferson and Cal State Fullerton transfer Lily Wahinekapu, an ‘Iolani alumna who was named the Big West Freshman of the Year last season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Wahinekapu is joined by her sister, true freshman Jovi Lefotu, who also prepped for ‘Iolani.

Hawaii unofficially begins play on Tuesday with an exhibition on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Hawaii Pacific at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

From there, the ‘Bows will begin regular season play in Oregon, starting with a contest on Nov. 7 at Oregon State.