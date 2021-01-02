UH women’s basketball on pause after positive COVID-19 test

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team has been placed on pause after a positive COVID-19 case within the team.

The school announced that it is canceling its upcoming series against UC Riverside on Jan. 8-9 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

This comes on the heels of the team having its series against Cal Poly canceled on Dec. 27-28 due to positive COIVD-19 cases for the Mustangs.

The next scheduled series for the Rainbow Wahine is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Cal State Bakersfield.