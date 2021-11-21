UH women’s basketball notches first win of 2021-2022 season with thrilling 71-68 victory over Portland State

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season with a thrilling 71-68 victory over Portland State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday evening.

A pair of Meilani McBee go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute led the Rainbow Wahine to victory, who improved to 1-3 after splitting its games against Portland teams this weekend.

After scoring a career-high 30 points on Friday, senior forward Amy Atwell once again led Hawaii’s scoring efforts with a game-high 29 points, while McBee finished with eight points.

The Vikings (3-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, were led by Esmeralda Morales’ team-high 20 points.

Next up for Hawaii is the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, where the ‘Bows will open by hosting Eastern Illinois on Friday at 2:30 p.m.