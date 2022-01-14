UH women’s basketball Jan. 20 contest against Cal Poly canceled due to COVID-19

Hawaii guard Olivia Davies during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s Jan. 20 contest against Cal Poly has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within CP’s program.

The game, which was set to tip off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m., will not be rescheduled and will go down as a no contest.

Hawaii is still scheduled to play the following home contest, which takes place on Jan. 22 against Cal State Bakersfield.

Currently, the Rainbow Wahine are on the road and will face UC Irvine on Saturday.

The ‘Bows are currently 4-7 overall and are coming off of a loss to UC San Diego.