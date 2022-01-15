UH women’s basketball hands UC Irvine first conference loss of season

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell looks to shoot during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team defeated UC Irvine 77-73 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 5-7 overall and 2-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Anteaters dropped to 8-7 overall and 3-1 in conference.

Amy Atwell led Hawaii with a team-high 20 points, while Meilani McBee added 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Kayla Williams had a game-high 21 points for UCI.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. A previously scheduled home game against Cal Poly on Thursday was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs’ program.