UH women’s basketball hands UC Irvine first conference loss of season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell looks to shoot during an NCAA basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Nov.11 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team defeated UC Irvine 77-73 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 5-7 overall and 2-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Anteaters dropped to 8-7 overall and 3-1 in conference.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Amy Atwell led Hawaii with a team-high 20 points, while Meilani McBee added 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Kayla Williams had a game-high 21 points for UCI.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. A previously scheduled home game against Cal Poly on Thursday was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs’ program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 23 2022 02:16 am