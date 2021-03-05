UH women’s basketball hands UC Davis first Big West loss of season

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team beat UC Davis 70-60 on Friday, handing the Aggies their first Big West Conference loss of the season.

Freshman point guard Kelsie Imai had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to boost the Rainbow Wahine (8-6, 7-5 Big West Conference), who were playing their first home game at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center for the first time since Jan. 23.

The Aggies, who were the Big West’s regular season champions in the 2019-2020 campaign before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fell to 9-2 overall and 8-1 in Big West play on Friday. Sage Stobbart had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Cierra Hall added a game-high 18 points.

The Rainbow Wahine and Aggies will meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday in what will be the regular season finale for both teams.