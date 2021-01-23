UH women’s basketball handles CSUF to complete sweep

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got its second consecutive win over Cal State Fullerton, 57-43, on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Jadynn Alexander had a game-high 15 points for the Rainbow Wahine, who improve to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Big West Conference play. Kasey Neubert added 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the ‘Bows.

The Titans (1-9, 0-6) struggled offensively, as the team went 0-for-10 from 3 with no players reaching double digits.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road trip at UC Irvine. The two-game takes place on Friday and Saturday with both games tipping off at 2 p.m. HST.